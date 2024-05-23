Norway Says Will Close Border To Russia Tourists
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Norway said on Thursday that it will close its border to Russian tourists, shutting their last direct access to Europe's border-free Schengen area.
As of May 29, most Russian tourists will not be able to enter Norway, which shares a 198-kilometre (123-mile) border with Russia in its far north, the government said in a statement.
"The decision to tighten the entry rules are in line with the Norwegian approach of standing by allies and partners in the reactions against Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," Minister of Justice and Public Security, Emilie Enger Mehl, said in the statement.
Norway, a member of NATO but not of the EU, stopped issuing most tourist visas to Russians in spring 2022, after Moscow invaded Ukraine.
But holders of long-term visas that had been issued before or those who had visas from other Schengen member countries could still enter via the Storskog-Boris Gleb border crossing, the only one between the neighbours.
From May 29, they will no longer be able to do so, the statement said.
Exceptions will be made for work and study, and those visiting close family residing in Norway.
Since the start of the year, 5,102 people with tourist visas have crossed the border from Russia, according to police.
Although not a member of the European Union, Norway works closely with the bloc, which had already adopted similar measures toward Russians in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The Schengen border-free area includes most European countries and allows people to travel freely within its borders.
Russia's embassy in Oslo have yet to respond to a request for comment by AFP.
Recent Stories
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
More Stories From World
-
France's Macron urges calm in riot-hit New Caledonia8 minutes ago
-
France's Macron urges calm in riot-hit New Caledonia8 minutes ago
-
EU hits Oreo maker Mondelez with 337.5 mn euro antitrust fine18 minutes ago
-
Palestinian films 'more important than ever', directors say in Cannes58 minutes ago
-
Four killed in Russian strikes on Kharkiv: governor1 hour ago
-
Pakistani Hujjaj’s “Advanced Caravans” get high-tech escort from Madinah to Makkah1 hour ago
-
UK parties sharpen knives as general election looms1 hour ago
-
S. Korea, Japan, China to hold first trilateral summit since 20192 hours ago
-
Djokovic celebrates 37th birthday with 1,100th win2 hours ago
-
UK parties hit campaign trail as general election looms2 hours ago
-
Top UN court says to rule Friday on S.Africa Gaza ceasefire bid2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, US.working to promote mutually beneficial ties: Masood Khan2 hours ago