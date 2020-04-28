UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:49 PM

Norway Scrambles F-16s to Escort Russia's Tu-22M3s Over Barents, Norwegian Seas - Moscow

Norway scrambled F-16 fighters to escort Russian long-range bombers Tu-22M3, who made a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Norway scrambled F-16 fighters to escort Russian long-range bombers Tu-22M3, who made a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Two long-range Tu-22M3 bombers of the Aerospace Forces completed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas.

The flight duration was more than four hours. At some stages of the route, Russian planes were escorted by the Norwegian F-16 fighters," the ministry said.

It noted that long-range flights are conducted regularly over the waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic seas, and the Pacific Ocean. All flights of the Russian Aerospace Forces aicraft are carried out "in strict accordance with the Common Rules for the Flexible Use of Airspace", the ministry said.

