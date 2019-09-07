UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Security Service Warns Right-Wing Extremists May Be Plotting New Attacks In Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Norway Security Service Warns Right-Wing Extremists May Be Plotting New Attacks in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Right-wing extremists may be preparing new terrorist attacks in Europe in the coming years, the Norwegian Police Security Service said in a report published on Friday.

According to the report, the attacks on mosques in New Zealand in March may inspire right-wing extremists to launch new attacks in Europe, as happened in August when a shooting took place at a mosque near Norway's capital of Oslo.

Websites, which are used to disseminate manifestos, propaganda and recommendations of an extremist nature, play a significant role in this process, it says.

The security service believes that the objects of symbolic value for non-Western migrants, Muslims, Jews and representatives of the LGBT community may become the targets of terrorist attacks by right-wing extremists.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Europe Norway Oslo New Zealand March May August Mosque Muslim Jew

Recent Stories

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

9 minutes ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

39 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

54 minutes ago

Pompeo says Iran nuclear commitment cuts 'unaccept ..

53 seconds ago

Greece's Policy of Refugee Containment Another Sig ..

55 seconds ago

Cricket: Sri Lanka v New Zealand T20 scoreboard

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.