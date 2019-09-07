Norway Security Service Warns Right-Wing Extremists May Be Plotting New Attacks in Europe

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Right-wing extremists may be preparing new terrorist attacks in Europe in the coming years, the Norwegian Police Security Service said in a report published on Friday.

According to the report, the attacks on mosques in New Zealand in March may inspire right-wing extremists to launch new attacks in Europe, as happened in August when a shooting took place at a mosque near Norway's capital of Oslo.

Websites, which are used to disseminate manifestos, propaganda and recommendations of an extremist nature, play a significant role in this process, it says.

The security service believes that the objects of symbolic value for non-Western migrants, Muslims, Jews and representatives of the LGBT community may become the targets of terrorist attacks by right-wing extremists.