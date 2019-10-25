Norway Should Compensate Convicted Spy Berg for Jail Time in Russia - Lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

KIRKENES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Norwegian government should compensate its citizen, Frode Berg, who is jailed in Russia over charges of espionage, according to Norwegian lawyer Brunyulf Risnes.

"It would be natural if the Norwegian state paid a substantial amount to Frude Berg after what he had been through in Russia," the lawyer said to Norwegian broadcaster NRK Friday, adding that his client will forever be viewed as a spy who spent time behind bars in Russia.

Risnes suggested that his client's fate may be discussed between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Norwegian counterpart, Ine Eriksen Soreide, in Norway's city of Kirkenes, where they will take part in the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Scandinavian country's liberation during World War II.

Lavrov told reporters the previous day that Berg could return to Norway "at any moment," confirming that the prisoner was recommended for pardon by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The media reported that Berg may be lined up for a possible prisoner swap with Lithuania. However, there is no official confirmation of any negotiations being underway.

Berg, a retired Norwegian border agent, was detained in Moscow in late 2017 upon receiving documents that contained classified information concerning the Russian Navy. Last April, a Russian court sentenced him to 14 years in a high-security jail on espionage charges.

Berg has denied the charges, while his defense lawyer said that he might have been used as a carrier of the classified documents by intelligence officers without being aware of it.