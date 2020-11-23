Norway has temporarily closed its Consulate General in the northern Russian city of Murmansk until further notice, the diplomatic mission said on Monday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Norway has temporarily closed its Consulate General in the northern Russian city of Murmansk until further notice, the diplomatic mission said on Monday.

"The Consulate General is temporarily closed from Monday, November 23 until further notice," the statement published on Facebook read.

No information about the reasons for the closure was provided.