Norway Shuts Consulate General In Russia's Murmansk Until Further Notice

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:46 PM

Norway has temporarily closed its Consulate General in the northern Russian city of Murmansk until further notice, the diplomatic mission said on Monday

Norway has temporarily closed its Consulate General in the northern Russian city of Murmansk until further notice, the diplomatic mission said on Monday.

"The Consulate General is temporarily closed from Monday, November 23 until further notice," the statement published on Facebook read.

No information about the reasons for the closure was provided.

More Stories From World

