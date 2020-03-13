Norway Shuts Down 9 Airports Starting From March 18 Over COVID-19 - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Norway's Avinor, a state-owned airport operator, plans to close nine airports across the country starting from March 18 due to possible staff shortage in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, media reported on Friday, citing the company.

According to the NRK broadcaster, staff and equipment from the closed airports will be transferred to other airports across the country.

At the same time, the air ambulance service would continue operating, the media said.

Norwegians are advised to stay at home, observe quarantine, and not move around the country or abroad.

The World Health Organization declared the spread of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, with a death toll of over 4,900 and recoveries exceeding 68,000.

As of Friday, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health confirmed 750 COVID-19 cases and one death from the virus.