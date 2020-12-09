Norway Softens COVID-19 Quarantine Rules for Travelers - Justice Minister

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Norwegian authorities have decided to ease quarantine requirements for those traveling to the Nordic country, allowing self-isolation in places of choice instead of quarantine hotels chosen by local authorities, Justice Minister Monica Maeland said on Wednesday.

Until recently, all travelers who entered Norway were required to observe the mandatory quarantine in specially designated hotels.

"Some rules are perceived as unfair, so I am happy to announce the changes.

Mandatory self-isolation upon arrival in the country remains the main measure, but now those who own or rent property in Norway will be able to self-isolate there instead of a hotel," Maeland told reporters.

Travelers, the minister explained, will need to sign a quarantine pledge agreement, as well as have a separate room with access to a separate bathroom and kitchen.

Norway has so far reported 38,703 COVID-19 cases and 361 related deaths, according to the data provided by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.