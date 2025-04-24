Norway Sovereign Wealth Fund Posts Negative Return Of $39.7 Bn In First Quarter
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, said Thursday it had seen a negative return of 0.6 percent or 415 billion kroner ($39.7 billion) in the first quarter of 2025.
"The quarter has been impacted by significant market fluctuations. Our equity investments had a negative return, largely driven by the tech sector," Nicolai Tangen, head of the Norwegian sovereign fund, said in a statement.
The fund also said that the Norwegian krone had strengthened against several main currencies during the quarter.
"The Currency movements contributed to a decrease in the fund's value of -879 billion kroner," it said in a statement.
Overall the funds value decreased by 1,215 billion kroner in the quarter reaching a value of 18,526 billion.
As of March 31, 70 percent of the fund was invested in equities, 27.7 percent in fixed income, 1.9 percent in unlisted real estate, and 0.4 percent in unlisted renewable energy infrastructure, the fund said.
The fund, which invests the Norwegian state's oil and gas revenues, is intended to finance Norway's generous welfare state when its oil and gas deposits run dry.
It has holdings in around 9,000 companies around the world, representing 1.5 percent of the world's total market capitalisation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad
More Stories From World
-
Iran postpones technical-level talks with US to April 262 minutes ago
-
Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 bn in first quarter2 minutes ago
-
102 Saudis, residents awarded Merit Medal of Second Class12 minutes ago
-
Iran and Russia work to boost economic ties at 18th Joint Commission in Moscow22 minutes ago
-
Overall reading rate among China's adult citizens reaches 82.1 pct22 minutes ago
-
DR Congo government and M23 make joint truce pledge22 minutes ago
-
Ugandans kill migrating storks in desperation for food32 minutes ago
-
HEMS 2025: Chinese delegation signs 37 deals worth $435 million in Lahore42 minutes ago
-
Belarus, Serbia discuss plans to boost trade, economic cooperation52 minutes ago
-
China's top political advisor meets delegation from Japan's Komeito Party52 minutes ago
-
UOS displays digital excellence at Computing and Informatics Week1 hour ago
-
Setouchi Triennale art festival opens in western Japan1 hour ago