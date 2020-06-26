UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Starts Digging Up First 'Viking Ship' In A Century

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 09:32 PM

Norway starts digging up first 'Viking ship' in a century

Norway began work on Friday to excavate the first Viking ship to be unearthed in the country in more than a century, with experts hoping it will shed light on the era of the Nordic seafarers

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Norway began work on Friday to excavate the first Viking ship to be unearthed in the country in more than a century, with experts hoping it will shed light on the era of the Nordic seafarers.

Ground-penetrating radar detected the ancient vessel, buried about 50cm below ground in a mound covering a burial site, in 2018 in the south east near the Swedish border.

Initial observations suggested the remains were in very bad shape, forcing the authorities to launch excavations quickly before the ship was completely degraded.

Only three well-preserved Viking ships have been found in Norway, the last excavation dating back to 1904.

All three are now on display in a museum near Oslo.

"With so few ships discovered, a new Viking ship will have a great impact on understanding the ships themselves, but also provide valuable information to understand the historical era as a whole," said archaeologist Knut Paasche of the Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research.

Viking warriors and merchants who sailed the seas between the eighth and eleventh centuries often buried kings and dignitaries with ships hoisted ashore.

"The Gjellestad ship is a discovery of outstanding national and international importance," said Culture Minister Sveinung Rotevatn.

The excavation is expected to last five months.

Related Topics

Century Norway Oslo SITE Border 2018 All

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

1 hour ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

2 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

2 hours ago

Usman Dar distributes face-masks

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.