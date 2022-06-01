Norway Stops Funding of Nuclear Safety Cooperation With Russia Over Ukraine - Official

Norway decided to stop the funding of projects on nuclear safety cooperation in Northwestern Russia as a response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Per Strand, the head of the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Norway decided to stop the funding of projects on nuclear safety cooperation in Northwestern Russia as a response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Per Strand, the head of the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA) said.

Strand announced this decision on Tuesday during the 25th meeting of the Norwegian-Russian nuclear commission.

"The ministry has decided that we should put cooperation on hold," Strand told Norwegian newspaper High North news.

However, he noted that Norway would continue to cooperate with Russia in the field of monitoring and mutual information in case of nuclear incidents, the newspaper added.

"We will continue our dialogue with Russian authorities about the issue of nuclear safety where it is important for our own nuclear preparedness, and to reduce the risk of incidents and nuclear pollution," Strand said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Norway has been cooperating with Russia in the field of environmental protection, as well as nuclear and radiation safety, since 1995. Over the years, many projects have been implemented, including those related to the disposal of nuclear submarine reactors, nuclear fuel handling, and removal of this fuel from Andreev Bay located in Russia's northwestern Murmansk region.