MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide has announced that her country ceases reviewing Turkey's requests for military products due to Ankara's ongoing military operation in northeastern Syria.

On Wednesday, Turkey started Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters as well as the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone. The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.

"As the situation is unclear and changes constantly, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry discontinues reviewing requests on Turkey's export licenses for defense equipment and multi-purpose military products," the minister said, as quoted by Dagbladet newspaper.

Soreide also expressed concern regarding Turkey's actions, especially their humanitarian ramifications.

"We are monitoring the situation with deep concern and repeat our call for Turkey to cease the military operation and observe the international law ... We are specially concerned about the humanitarian situation for the civilian population," the minister added.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, since the beginning of Operation Peace Spring Turkey's military has struck 181 Kurdish armed groups operating in the region killing 174 alleged terrorists.

Both Turkey and Norway are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which was warned about the operation beforehand by Ankara. Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary general and a former prime minister of Norway, said that he expected Turkey to show restraint and not compromise the positive results in the fight against the IS that NATO achieved in recent years.