Norway Suspends Afghan Evacuations After Kabul Airport Blasts - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Norway can no longer evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan after the Kabul airport was targeted by suicide bombings, Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said on Thursday.

At least three blasts hit the Kabul airport on Thursday, killing dozens.

"We strongly condemn this attack on civilians ... We no longer have the opportunity to offer guarded transportation," Soreide told the TV2 broadcaster.

Similarly, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said earlier on Thursday that the remaining Dutch citizens and Afghans who worked with the NATO mission in Afghanistan would be left behind at the Kabul airport following the explosions.