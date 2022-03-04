Norway Suspends cooperation With Russia in Science and Education - Government

MIRMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Norwegian authorities have decided to suspend scientific and educational cooperation with Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine, the country's government said on Friday.

"We suspend any dialogue with the Russian authorities and all agreements between Norwegian and Russian research and educational institutions must be suspended," the government said in a statement.

The measure applies to the programs of cooperation between ministries and departments, the agreements in the field of science and education, all agreements between Russian and Norwegian organizations and institutions.

"Agreements and cooperation in the field of nuclear safety and management of fisheries and resources will continue for the time being, as before," the statement added.