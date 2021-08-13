UrduPoint.com

Norway Temporarily Closes Its Embassy In Kabul, Evacuates Employees - Foreign Minister

Norway decided to temporarily close its embassy in Kabul and evacuate employees, Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide said on Friday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Norway decided to temporarily close its embassy in Kabul and evacuate employees, Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide said on Friday.

"Norway recalls all embassy personnel from Afghanistan and temporarily closes the diplomatic mission in this country," the minister said during a press conference, which was broadcast by Norwegian media.

