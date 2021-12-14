UrduPoint.com

Norway Tightens Coronavirus-Related Restrictions - Cabinet

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Norway, amid a rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country, is tightening restrictions from Wednesday, in particular, a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants and cafes is introduced, the requirement to wear masks in public places is returned if it is impossible to keep a distance; the number of participants in events is limited, the Norwegian government said in a statement.

"Stricter rules will affect the organization of events, cultural life. A ban is being introduced on the sale of alcohol in restaurants and cafes throughout the country," the statement said.

"The number of infections in Norway is growing rapidly; we have received new information about the Omicron strain, how quickly it can spread. The situation is very serious," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said.

