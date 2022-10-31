UrduPoint.com

Norway To Boost Military Readiness Amid Conflict In Ukraine - Head Of Armed Forces

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Norway to Boost Military Readiness Amid Conflict in Ukraine - Head of Armed Forces

The Norwegian government has decided to strengthen the combat readiness of the kingdom's armed forces from November 1 amid the conflict in Ukraine, the head of the Norwegian armed forces, Eirik Kristoffersen, said on Monday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The Norwegian government has decided to strengthen the combat readiness of the kingdom's armed forces from November 1 amid the conflict in Ukraine, the head of the Norwegian armed forces, Eirik Kristoffersen, said on Monday.

"The most important task of the armed forces is to preserve our peace and security, to prevent conflicts. In order to accomplish it, we must adapt our work to the situation in which we are at any given time," Kristoffersen said at a press conference, as quoted by Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

Norway, a NATO member, has already raised its military readiness several times amid the uncertainty around the military conflict in Ukraine, explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and what is perceived in Norway as increased Russian intelligence activity.

"We currently have no reason to believe that Russia wants to involve Norway or any other country directly in the war, but the war in Ukraine means it is necessary for all NATO countries to be increasingly on their guard," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said.

Store also added that the Nordic country is in the most serious situation in terms of security policy it has known the last few decades.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Western countries, including Norway, have condemned the move and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.

