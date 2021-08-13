Norway to Bring Back Classroom Learning Despite Reopening Delay

Norway's Health Ministry said on Friday that schools and universities will be allowed to switch to in-person learning as part of coronavirus restriction easing

The Nordic nation rolled out a four-stage reopening plan in spring that would have seen it return to normal public life in July, but a rise in mutation-driven cases led to a delay in reopening.

"Despite the decision to postpone the fourth step, the government recommends that universities and high schools return to in-person teaching," Health Minister Bent Hoie told a news conference.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg said the country expected to receive an extra 1 million Moderna vaccine doses from Poland next week, which will allow it to speed up the immunization campaign.

"Thanks to this delivery, all adults aged 18 and above will be fully vaccinated within the first two weeks of September. This means that Norway can return to a more normal everyday life more quickly," she said.

Measures that remain in place include limits on home gatherings, recreational sport and dining out. The health minister said these restrictions could be lifted within the next month.