Norway to buy at least 54 next-generation leopards two tanks

NORWAY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Norway plans to purchase at least 54 next-generation Leopard 2 tanks from Germany, Oslo announced on Friday.

The country "primarily wants to buy 54 tanks, but is open to being able to acquire a further 18 tanks," and plans to phase them in its armed forces in 2026-2031, said a statement by the Nordic country's government.

The first batch of new tanks is expected to be delivered in 2026, it added, underlining that the move was "a clear strengthening of Norwegian defense capability and national preparedness.

"Stressing the importance of close defense cooperation in Europe, the statement quoted Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store as saying: "By purchasing German tanks, we ensure that Norway has the same type of tanks as our Nordic neighbors and close allies." "We are also forging closer security policy ties with Germany," Store added.

The government said the procurement was within the cost limit of 19.7 billion Norwegian krone ($1.96 billion), including additional costs outside of the actual purchase of the tanks.