UrduPoint.com

Norway To Buy At Least 54 Next-generation Leopards Two Tanks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Norway to buy at least 54 next-generation leopards two tanks

Norway plans to purchase at least 54 next-generation Leopard 2 tanks from Germany, Oslo announced on Friday

NORWAY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Norway plans to purchase at least 54 next-generation Leopard 2 tanks from Germany, Oslo announced on Friday.

The country "primarily wants to buy 54 tanks, but is open to being able to acquire a further 18 tanks," and plans to phase them in its armed forces in 2026-2031, said a statement by the Nordic country's government.

The first batch of new tanks is expected to be delivered in 2026, it added, underlining that the move was "a clear strengthening of Norwegian defense capability and national preparedness.

"Stressing the importance of close defense cooperation in Europe, the statement quoted Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store as saying: "By purchasing German tanks, we ensure that Norway has the same type of tanks as our Nordic neighbors and close allies." "We are also forging closer security policy ties with Germany," Store added.

The government said the procurement was within the cost limit of 19.7 billion Norwegian krone ($1.96 billion), including additional costs outside of the actual purchase of the tanks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe German Norway Germany Oslo Buy Same From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visit ..

Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visits Mexico to enhance cooperatio ..

1 minute ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Cuba

2 minutes ago
 UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilate ..

UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

2 minutes ago
 Genetic improvement can enhance milk, meat product ..

Genetic improvement can enhance milk, meat production: Genetic improvement is im ..

2 minutes ago
 Three-day Pakistan Literature Festival to be held ..

Three-day Pakistan Literature Festival to be held on Feb 10: The caretaker Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 China 'regrets' US air intrusion as Blinken visit ..

China 'regrets' US air intrusion as Blinken visit in balance

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.