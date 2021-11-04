UrduPoint.com

Norway To Chair Nordic Council Of Ministers In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

Norway to Chair Nordic Council of Ministers in 2022

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Norway will chair the Nordic Council of Ministers in 2022 and will work toward the goal of making the Nordic countries more integrated and sustainable by 2030, the council announced on Wednesday.

"Norway is taking over the Presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers in 2022. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre says Norway will do its part to ensure that the Nordic Region reaches its objective of being the world's most sustainable and integrated region by 2030," the official statement reads.

As the new chair, Norway will aim to further strengthen Nordic cooperation, Støre noted at the meeting of the Council in Copenhagen, as quoted in the statement.

He stressed that Norway's desire to "protect the Nordic community" is also reflected in the government's platform.

The presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers rotates between the five Nordic countries, with Finland being currently at the helm.

Norway will take over on January 1, 2022, and will build on three strategic priority areas for its presidency program. These include green transition, economic resilience and competitiveness, and social sustainability.

The Nordic Council is an organization of intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Nordic countries, founded in 1952. The headquarters of the organization is located in Copenhagen.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Norway Finland January Government

Recent Stories

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

11 minutes ago
 CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative ene ..

CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative energy sources to minimize loadsh ..

12 minutes ago
 King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in ..

UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in life sciences sector

1 hour ago
 At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siber ..

At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siberia

23 minutes ago
 Gazprom Not Interested in Record Gas Prices in Eur ..

Gazprom Not Interested in Record Gas Prices in Europe, Which Lead to Degradation ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.