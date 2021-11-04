Norway to Chair Nordic Council of Ministers in 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Norway will chair the Nordic Council of Ministers in 2022 and will work toward the goal of making the Nordic countries more integrated and sustainable by 2030, the council announced on Wednesday.

"Norway is taking over the Presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers in 2022. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre says Norway will do its part to ensure that the Nordic Region reaches its objective of being the world's most sustainable and integrated region by 2030," the official statement reads.

As the new chair, Norway will aim to further strengthen Nordic cooperation, Støre noted at the meeting of the Council in Copenhagen, as quoted in the statement.

He stressed that Norway's desire to "protect the Nordic community" is also reflected in the government's platform.

The presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers rotates between the five Nordic countries, with Finland being currently at the helm.

Norway will take over on January 1, 2022, and will build on three strategic priority areas for its presidency program. These include green transition, economic resilience and competitiveness, and social sustainability.

The Nordic Council is an organization of intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Nordic countries, founded in 1952. The headquarters of the organization is located in Copenhagen.