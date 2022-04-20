UrduPoint.com

Norway To Donate 100 Mistral Air Defense Missile Systems To Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The Norwegian government decided to donate the reserve of Mistral short-range air defense missile systems that its army plans to replace, to Ukraine, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said on Wednesday.

"The conflict in Ukraine may be prolonged, and the country is dependent on international support to resist Russian aggression. Therefore, the government has decided to donate the Mistral air defense system to Ukraine," Gram said in a statement released by the defense ministry.

Norway's reserve includes about 100 Mistral missiles, according to the statement.

"This missile will not be used by the Norwegian armed forces, but it is still a modern and effective weapon that will greatly benefit Ukraine," the ministry said.

The military aid sent by Norway to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian operation on February 24 includes 4,000 anti-tank missiles, in addition to several other types of military equipment and defense systems.

