MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Norway will donate 150 million Norwegian kroner ($13.9 million) to the United Nations and to the International Red Cross as humanitarian aid for the Ukrainians affected by the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the Kherson Region, the Norwegian government said on Friday.

"Norway is increasing humanitarian assistance and sending equipment to the many thousands of people affected by the floods caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka dam," Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt was quoted as saying in a statement released by the government.

The statement added that the country will allocate 150 million Norwegian kroner to the UN and the Red Cross.

"We have flood control equipment that Ukraine needs. It is currently being prepared to be sent to those who need it," the Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said according to the statement.

Five containers of flood protection equipment worth 7.5 million Norwegian kroner will be offered to Kiev. The equipment is essential to protect critical infrastructure, keep floodwaters away and prevent pollution, the government said.

The upper part of the Kakhovka HPP on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight on Monday into Tuesday. It was not completely destroyed, but its collapse caused an uncontrollable outflow of water into cities downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage in the cascade of Dnipro HPPs located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.