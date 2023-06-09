UrduPoint.com

Norway To Donate $13.9Mln To Assist Ukrainians Affected By Kakhovka Dam Breach - Gov't

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Norway to Donate $13.9Mln to Assist Ukrainians Affected by Kakhovka Dam Breach - Gov't

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Norway will donate 150 million Norwegian kroner ($13.9 million) to the United Nations and to the International Red Cross as humanitarian aid for the Ukrainians affected by the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the Kherson Region, the Norwegian government said on Friday.

"Norway is increasing humanitarian assistance and sending equipment to the many thousands of people affected by the floods caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka dam," Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt was quoted as saying in a statement released by the government.

The statement added that the country will allocate 150 million Norwegian kroner to the UN and the Red Cross.

"We have flood control equipment that Ukraine needs. It is currently being prepared to be sent to those who need it," the Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said according to the statement.

Five containers of flood protection equipment worth 7.5 million Norwegian kroner will be offered to Kiev. The equipment is essential to protect critical infrastructure, keep floodwaters away and prevent pollution, the government said.

The upper part of the Kakhovka HPP on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight on Monday into Tuesday. It was not completely destroyed, but its collapse caused an uncontrollable outflow of water into cities downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage in the cascade of Dnipro HPPs located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Flood Water Russia Norway Dam Kherson Kiev September From Government Million

Recent Stories

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s firs ..

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s first OCTG-CRA manufacturing facil ..

46 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for e ..

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for economic growth

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance fo ..

Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance for meaningful climate action

2 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58 ..

COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58, announces cohort of 100 inte ..

2 hours ago
 Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch ..

Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch under National Freelance Train ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.