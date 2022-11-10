Norway to Donate $147Mln to UK-Led Fund for Ukraine - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Norway will send 1.5 billion Norwegian kroner ($147 million) to Ukraine through the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said on Thursday.

On August 24, Oslo sent 400 million Norwegian kroner to Kiev through the fund.

"The Norwegian Government is preparing to contribute approximately 1,5 billion NOK to the British-led International Fund for Ukraine. This comes in addition to the 400 million NOK that Norway previously has donated to the fund. That funding was used to acquire drones, drone jamming equipment and artillery shells," Gram said in a statement.

In total, Norway has allocated 4.4 billion Norwegian kroner to provide Ukraine with military support in 2022 and 2023, the minister added.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire, and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.