Norway To Donate $43Mln To UK-Led Military Fund For Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 06:27 PM

The Norwegian government will contribute 400 million Norwegian kroner ($43 million) to the UK-led fund coordinating the procurement and transportation of weapons for Ukraine, the Norwegian Defense Ministry said Wednesday

"Norway will contribute to a fund to coordinate acquisition of military equipment for Ukraine. The fund is led by the United Kingdom, which will coordinate the purchase and transport of defense equipment for Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that Norway will control what kind of arms and equipment is being purchased for its funds.

"Under British coordination and in close contact with Ukraine, we will identify and prioritize Ukraine's need for defense equipment and then place orders with third countries or with industry. This will give Ukraine predictability and help its operational planning," Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram was quoted as saying.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Western countries have since increased military supplies to Ukraine and some started sending lethal weapons.

