MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Norway announced on Thursday the decision to send about 160 Hellfire missiles and night-vision equipment to Ukraine.

"Norway will donate Hellfire missiles to Ukraine. The donation includes approximately 160 missiles, launching pads and guidance units. Ukraine will also receive night-vision equipment drawn from Armed Forces inventories," the government said in a statement.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

Western states have also enhanced their financial and military support for Kiev. Moscow has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Ukraine, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the negotiation process. In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states, condemning their military assistance to Ukraine.