Norway To Double Number Of Instructors Training Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 01:50 AM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The Norwegian government will double the number of instructors involved in the training of the Ukrainian military to 150 people by 2023, the Norwegian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Today there are about 75 instructors working in Norway...

By 2023, the government plans to increase the number of instructors to about 150 people who together participate in training within the framework of the EU and the UK Interflex training mission," the ministry said.

According to Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram, training and education are crucial for further defense, both for those undergoing basic training and for specialists.

"Further support of Ukraine is absolutely necessary," the minister said.

Norway will also make a significant contribution to the EU training mission by allocating 150 million Norwegian kroner ($15.4 million) for the mission's needs, according to the ministry.

