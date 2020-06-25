Norway to Ease Restrictions on Travel to Europe Starting July 15 - Foreign Ministry

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Norway's Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that it would soften traveling restriction from July 15, allowing visits to the European Economic Area and Schengen countries, provided they meet the Norwegian health authority's criteria.

Unlike other European countries, Norway has been reluctant to open up borders after months of self-imposed isolation to halt the spread of COVID-19.

"From 15 July we are changing our travel advice for countries in Europe with acceptable levels of infection. The travel advice will be changed for countries that are exempt from the rules on quarantine on entering Norway, meaning countries that satisfy the criteria on infection set out by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health," Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said in a statement.

Norway has confirmed a total of 8,793 cases, with a death toll of 249.