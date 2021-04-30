Norway to Extend Interval Between Two Shots of COVID-19 Vaccines to 12 Weeks

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health advised the government to increase the gap between two shots of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 from six to 12 weeks, the Ministry of Health said on Friday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Norwegian Institute of Public Health advised the government to increase the gap between two shots of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 from six to 12 weeks, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

"The time interval between the first and second dose of mRNA vaccines could be increased up to 12 weeks for all age groups under 65 years old, as recommended by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health," the ministry said.

Health Minister Bent Hoie expects this step to speed up the vaccination process and have as many people as possible covered with a first dose.

The ministry cited scientific research showing that there is not much difference in the amount of antibodies produced by the second shot whether it was administered six or 12 weeks after the first one.

The recommendation will enter into force on May 3, according to the statement. Those who have already received first shot and were booked for the second one will receive it as scheduled.