Norway to Introduce Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for All Arrivals From January 2 - Ministry

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The Norwegian authorities have introduced a requirement for all inbound travelers to take a coronavirus test upon arrival starting from January 2 and decided to close small entry checkpoints where there are no testing facilities, the Ministry of Justice said on Thursday.

"The government is introducing mandatory coronavirus tests for everyone entering the country starting from January 2, 2021. The testing period will not exceed one day. Travelers must enter Norway through points equipped with test systems. Several small points will be closed," the statement said.

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg said that the authorities are concerned that the mutated strain of COVID-19 may penetrate into the country from the outside.

"We are also concerned that the mutated coronavirus may be more contagious and that many people who will return to Norway after Christmas will come from countries with a much less favorable coronavirus situation," Solberg said as quoted in the press release.

According to her, if the mutated coronavirus spreads in Norway, a full isolation is possible, and preventive testing is the only way to avoid that.

Earlier in December, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant can be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries, including Norway, suspended travel to and from the UK. There is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.