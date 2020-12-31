UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway To Introduce Mandatory COVID-19 Testing For All Arrivals From January 2 - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Norway to Introduce Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for All Arrivals From January 2 - Ministry

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The Norwegian authorities have introduced a requirement for all inbound travelers to take a coronavirus test upon arrival starting from January 2 and decided to close small entry checkpoints where there are no testing facilities, the Ministry of Justice said on Thursday.

"The government is introducing mandatory coronavirus tests for everyone entering the country starting from January 2, 2021. The testing period will not exceed one day. Travelers must enter Norway through points equipped with test systems. Several small points will be closed," the statement said.

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg said that the authorities are concerned that the mutated strain of COVID-19 may penetrate into the country from the outside.

"We are also concerned that the mutated coronavirus may be more contagious and that many people who will return to Norway after Christmas will come from countries with a much less favorable coronavirus situation," Solberg said as quoted in the press release.

According to her, if the mutated coronavirus spreads in Norway, a full isolation is possible, and preventive testing is the only way to avoid that.

Earlier in December, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant can be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries, including Norway, suspended travel to and from the UK. There is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Norway United Kingdom January May December All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police arrested 14 people for taking part in attac ..

1 hour ago

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

1 hour ago

Aldar Properties sells Abu Dhabi Golf Complex incl ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

2 hours ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

2 hours ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.