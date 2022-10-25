Norway to Keep Supplying Weapons to Ukraine - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Norway will keep supplying weapons to Ukraine, Norwegian First Deputy Foreign Minister Eivind Vad Petersson said.

On Monday, Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov, during a meeting with Norwegian Ambassador to Moscow Robert Kvile, said the supply of weaponry to Ukraine by Norway only prolongs the hostilities.

"Norway has supported and will continue to support Ukraine both militarily and in other respects," Petersson said as quoted by the Aftonbladet newspaper.