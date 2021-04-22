Norway to Lend AstraZeneca Doses to Sweden, Iceland While Vaccine on Pause at Home

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Norway has decided to lend its stock of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to neighboring Sweden and Iceland as long as the vaccine is suspended for use over blood-clotting concerns, the Ministry of Health and Care Services said on Thursday.

"Sweden and Iceland have expressed a desire to receive Norway's doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine stored in the public health institute. Norway wants to lend the vaccine, the use of which is halted in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

If Norway resumes the vaccine's use, the authorities will ask the neighbors to return the number of doses that were transferred to them from the nearest deliveries.

Norway currently stores 216,000 doses of the vaccine that expire in June-July. Of those, Sweden is expected to receive 200,000 doses, while the rest will be sent to Iceland.

Norway, along with most EU member states, suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine last month due to multiple cases of post-inoculation blood-clotting. An expert group is set to review the possibility of using the vaccine and make a final decision by May 10.