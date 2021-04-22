UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway To Lend AstraZeneca Doses To Sweden, Iceland While Vaccine On Pause At Home

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Norway to Lend AstraZeneca Doses to Sweden, Iceland While Vaccine on Pause at Home

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Norway has decided to lend its stock of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to neighboring Sweden and Iceland as long as the vaccine is suspended for use over blood-clotting concerns, the Ministry of Health and Care Services said on Thursday.

"Sweden and Iceland have expressed a desire to receive Norway's doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine stored in the public health institute. Norway wants to lend the vaccine, the use of which is halted in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

If Norway resumes the vaccine's use, the authorities will ask the neighbors to return the number of doses that were transferred to them from the nearest deliveries.

Norway currently stores 216,000 doses of the vaccine that expire in June-July. Of those, Sweden is expected to receive 200,000 doses, while the rest will be sent to Iceland.

Norway, along with most EU member states, suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine last month due to multiple cases of post-inoculation blood-clotting. An expert group is set to review the possibility of using the vaccine and make a final decision by May 10.

Related Topics

Norway Iceland Sweden May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan is elected to the membership of the E ..

1 minute ago

Wasim Akram, son spending holy month of Ramadan in ..

4 minutes ago

Riding The Tiger: Indian Surrender Continues

27 minutes ago

Dubai recorded AED22.9 billion in real estate tran ..

27 minutes ago

Bollywood star Arshi Khan contracts COVID-19

28 minutes ago

3rd cycle of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.