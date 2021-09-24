UrduPoint.com

Norway To Lift Nearly All COVID-19 Measures On September 25 - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 09:21 PM

Norway to Lift Nearly All COVID-19 Measures on September 25 - Prime Minister

The Norwegian government has decided to lift most of the coronavirus restrictions in the country at 16:00 (14:00 GMT) on September 25 and return to normal life, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Friday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The Norwegian government has decided to lift most of the coronavirus restrictions in the country at 16:00 (14:00 GMT) on September 25 and return to normal life, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Friday.

"Starting tomorrow, we will remove most of the national (COVID-19) restrictions, so now we are more or less returning to the life that existed before the pandemic, but I do not think everything will be the same as before. It seems to me that the coronavirus will remain with us until the end of our lives," Solberg said at a press conference broadcast by Norway's state-owned NRK media outlet.

Over 90% of the population aged over 18 received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and the immunization campaign for adults is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, the prime minister added.

Citizens will be allowed to abandon social distancing rules, all limits on the numbers of people in mass gatherings will be lifted. However, in case of an infection, the patient will have to comply with the quarantine measures. In addition, certain entry restrictions, including quarantine rules, remain in force for arrivals from some European countries and third nations.

As of Friday, Norway has confirmed over 185,000 COVID-19 cases and 850 related fatalities, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Norway Same September Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.