Norway to Lift Nearly All COVID-19 Measures on September 25 - Prime Minister

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The Norwegian government has decided to lift most of the coronavirus restrictions in the country at 16:00 (14:00 GMT) on September 25 and return to normal life, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Friday.

"Starting tomorrow, we will remove most of the national (COVID-19) restrictions, so now we are more or less returning to the life that existed before the pandemic, but I do not think everything will be the same as before. It seems to me that the coronavirus will remain with us until the end of our lives," Solberg said at a press conference broadcast by Norway's state-owned NRK media outlet.

Over 90% of the population aged over 18 received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and the immunization campaign for adults is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, the prime minister added.

Citizens will be allowed to abandon social distancing rules, all limits on the numbers of people in mass gatherings will be lifted. However, in case of an infection, the patient will have to comply with the quarantine measures. In addition, certain entry restrictions, including quarantine rules, remain in force for arrivals from some European countries and third nations.

As of Friday, Norway has confirmed over 185,000 COVID-19 cases and 850 related fatalities, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.