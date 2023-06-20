UrduPoint.com

Norway To Provide $24 Million For Nuclear Safety, Security In Ukraine - Government

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Norway will allocate 250 million Norwegian krone ($24 million) for nuclear safety and security in Ukraine, the Norwegian government said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Norway will allocate 250 million Norwegian krone ($24 million) for nuclear safety and security in Ukraine, the Norwegian government said in a statement.

"Norway will provide NOK 100 million in support to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This will help to ensure that IAEA experts can maintain a presence in Ukraine... In addition, Norway is increasing its funding for nuclear safety and security cooperation with Ukraine by NOK 150 million," according to the statement.

The funding will be administered by the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA), and will be used to reduce the risk of accidents and incidents involving the release of radioactive substances.

"IAEA experts provide the international community with independent, credible assessments of the state of nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

It is vital for us to have access to this kind of independent information. The IAEA is also providing technical support and assistance to prevent a nuclear accident from occurring,' Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said.

She said Norway is doing its part to enhance nuclear security.

"We will support efforts aimed at enabling the Ukrainian authorities to resume the safe and secure operation of facilities and sites that are directly affected by the hostilities. Repairing infrastructure and restoring regulatory control at the Chornobyl facility will be key priorities," Huitfeldt said.

The Ukrainian military continues to regularly shell the city of Enerhodar and the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant adjacent to the city.

