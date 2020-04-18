Norway to Put Some Prisoners on House Arrest With Tracking System Over COVID-19- Officials

The Norwegian Correctional Service, a government agency responsible for implementing detention and punishment, said on Friday that it would transfer some detainees from prisons to house arrest, requiring them to wear electronic tracking bracelets, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in prisons

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Norwegian Correctional Service, a government agency responsible for implementing detention and punishment, said on Friday that it would transfer some detainees from prisons to house arrest, requiring them to wear electronic tracking bracelets, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in prisons.

"Correctional service is transferring detainees from prisons to [house arrest under] an electronic tracking system to prevent [COVID-19] infections in prisons, 405 people are transferred to house arrest with electronic bracelets, 94 people have already been released under the same conditions," the government body said in a statement.

One of the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in prisons was to reduce the number of detainees. In early March, about 200 prisoners lived in rooms for two or more people, and by April 8, this figure was reduced to zero, the service said.

So far, more than 6,900 people have been infected with the virus in Norway, and 161 patients have died. No cases of the disease have been reported among the country's prisoners.