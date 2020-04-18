UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway To Put Some Prisoners On House Arrest With Tracking System Over COVID-19- Officials

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:25 AM

Norway to Put Some Prisoners on House Arrest With Tracking System Over COVID-19- Officials

The Norwegian Correctional Service, a government agency responsible for implementing detention and punishment, said on Friday that it would transfer some detainees from prisons to house arrest, requiring them to wear electronic tracking bracelets, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in prisons

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Norwegian Correctional Service, a government agency responsible for implementing detention and punishment, said on Friday that it would transfer some detainees from prisons to house arrest, requiring them to wear electronic tracking bracelets, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in prisons.

"Correctional service is transferring detainees from prisons to [house arrest under] an electronic tracking system to prevent [COVID-19] infections in prisons, 405 people are transferred to house arrest with electronic bracelets, 94 people have already been released under the same conditions," the government body said in a statement.

One of the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in prisons was to reduce the number of detainees. In early March, about 200 prisoners lived in rooms for two or more people, and by April 8, this figure was reduced to zero, the service said.

So far, more than 6,900 people have been infected with the virus in Norway, and 161 patients have died. No cases of the disease have been reported among the country's prisoners.

Related Topics

Norway Died Same March April From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

31 minutes ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

2 hours ago

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

2 hours ago

Two die, three injure in Sibi accident

3 minutes ago

NASA to Launch US Astronauts to Int'l Space Statio ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.