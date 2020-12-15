Norway to Receive About 500,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine in Early 2021 -Swedish Coordinator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Norway will receive about half a million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of next year under a purchase agreement with Sweden, Richard Bergstrom, a Swedish national vaccination coordinator, said on Tuesday.

"The total volume is 2.5 million doses.

There is no clarity on the delivery scheme yet, but at least 500,000 doses from Pfizer will arrive in the first quarter," Bergstrom said, as cited by the Norwegian VG newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Norway signed two agreements to purchase the vaccine through Sweden, which will buy the vaccines as an EU member and then sell them to Norway.

Under an agreement between Norway and the EU, the kingdom must receive at least 1 percent of each manufacturer's vaccine. The approval of the Pfizer vaccine might be reviewed by the European Medicines Agency on December 29.