UrduPoint.com

Norway To Reinstate National Measures As Virus Surges

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:48 PM

Norway to reinstate national measures as virus surges

Norway will reintroduce nationwide measures to stem surging coronavirus cases, including authorising towns to use health passes, the government announced on Friday

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Norway will reintroduce nationwide measures to stem surging coronavirus cases, including authorising towns to use health passes, the government announced on Friday.

The Nordic country, which had lifted all Covid-19 restrictions in late September, will also propose a third vaccine dose for people over 18 but will not impose a new lockdown, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told a press conference.

"The government wants to introduce new national measures to contain contagions," he said.

"However, we are not talking about confinements or measures as strict as we saw earlier in the pandemic."The new measures include a requirement for adults who have been in contact with a positive case to be tested, and unvaccinated health workers will have to be tested twice a week and wear masks.

Local restrictions had reappeared in recent days in Norway, with daily cases at around 1,500 in a country of 5.4 million people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Norway September All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US, France Reaffirm Commitment to Cooperate on Cou ..

US, France Reaffirm Commitment to Cooperate on Counterterrorism - Harris

39 seconds ago
 10 EU nations face Covid situation of 'high concer ..

10 EU nations face Covid situation of 'high concern'

40 seconds ago
 30 mn diabetics can't access the insulin they need ..

30 mn diabetics can't access the insulin they need

41 seconds ago
 AJK Prime Minister briefs parliamentary committee ..

AJK Prime Minister briefs parliamentary committee about CPEC projects

43 seconds ago
 Harris condemns 'very troubling activity' by Belar ..

Harris condemns 'very troubling activity' by Belarus

5 minutes ago
 EU to Expand Sanctions Against Belarus on Monday W ..

EU to Expand Sanctions Against Belarus on Monday Without Discussion - Source

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.