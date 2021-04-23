Norway to Replace 2nd Shot of AstraZeneca With mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

Due to Norway's suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, people who have already received their first dose will have their second shot replaced with an mRNA vaccine, the Norwegian government said on Friday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Due to Norway's suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, people who have already received their first dose will have their second shot replaced with an mRNA vaccine, the Norwegian government said on Friday.

Norway, along with most EU member states, halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine last month due to multiple cases of post-inoculation blood-clotting. An expert group is set to review the possibility of using the vaccine and make a final decision by May 10.

"Those who received the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered an mRNA vaccine for the second shot," the statement said.

It added that about 135,000 people were inoculated with the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 90% of whom were medical personnel. A similar solution was offered in Denmark, Finland and Germany.

Blood-clotting side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine, including fatal cases, have prompted most EU countries to suspend its use in March. The European Medicines Agency, which authorized the vaccine for member states on January 29, admitted the "rare" dangerous side effect but still recommended to continue using the vaccine, saying its benefits outweigh the risks.