Norway To Sell Up To One Dozen F-16s To US Military Contractor - Government

Fri 03rd December 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency has signed a contract to sell up to 12 F-16 combat aircraft to US military provider Draken International to be used as part of training services, the Norwegian government announced on Thursday on its website.

The contract was signed on Monday by the director of the Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency, Mette Sorfonden.

"We are therefore pleased that the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency has agreed to sell up to 12 aircraft to Draken International, a company offering services to the US military. We are also continuing our discussions with NATO allies about the sale of several Norwegian F-16s. I therefore look forward to seeing our aircraft remaining in active service for some time," Norwegian Minister of Defence Odd-Roger Enoksen said.

The contract stipulates the sale of up to 12 fighters with necessary equipment for maintenance and operation.

The Materiel Agency noted that F-16s have been "a backbone of the Royal Norwegian Air Force and of the defense of Norway, protecting Norwegian sovereignty and participating in several national and international operations and exercises." It also noted that the sale of F-16s was tasked by the Norwegian Defense Ministry in 2019, with the aircraft now approaching the end of its service.

Draken International is an American provider of former fighter aircrafts for military and defense industry customers. The company offers such services as flight training, threat simulation, electronic warfare support, aerial refueling, research, and testing services to the US Department of Defense, US contractors, and aerospace companies.

