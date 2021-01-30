UrduPoint.com
Norway To Soften Some COVID-19 Restrictions In Oslo Municipality - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Norway to Soften Some COVID-19 Restrictions in Oslo Municipality - Health Minister

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Norway has decided to soften some of the lockdown measures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the Oslo municipality starting next Wednesday, Health Minister Bent Hoie said on Saturday.

Earlier in the month, the country imposed strict restrictions in 25 municipalities, including Oslo, over the spread of the UK strain of the coronavirus. Most of them will remain in place, but schoolchildren and university students will be able to attend classes in person if necessary, and children will be allowed to play sports outside. Small bars, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to open as well, although the sale of alcohol will still be prohibited.

"Norway is seeing a gradual decline in the number of cases. And we [also] have a better understanding regarding the spread of the virus," Hoie said at a press conference broadcast by local media.

The mutant strain was detected by UK health authorities in mid-December, prompting the government to impose a new lockdown and many other countries to close the borders with the United Kingdom. Preliminary data suggests that the new variant is more infectious than the original strain.

More Stories From World

