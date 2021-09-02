UrduPoint.com

Norway To Start Eliminating Enriched Uranium Stockpile In 2022 With US Help - Energy Dept.

Norway to Start Eliminating Enriched Uranium Stockpile in 2022 With US Help - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Norway agreed to begin a project that will eventually eliminate the nation's stockpile of highly enriched uranium (HEU) in an agreement signed with the United States, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Wednesday.

Granholm and Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry Iselin Nybo signed a memorandum of understanding that calls for Norway to begin small-scale downblending of its uranium in 2022 using Norway's existing infrastructure with the United States later providing equipment to finish the job, the Energy Department said in a press release.

"Together with our Norwegian friends and partners, we have taken a major challenge and come up with a creative, innovative solution that will make the world a safer place," Granholm said in the release.

During downblending, HEU is thoroughly mixed with depleted or natural uranium to reduce the concentration of weapons grade fuel below the 20 percent threshold - the minimum needed to make an atomic bomb, the release said.

The memorandum signing marked the next stage of a project that the United States and its Norwegian partners began in 2019 when technical experts on both sides developed a roadmap for the project, the release added.

When complete, Norway will become the 34th country, plus Taiwan, that is considered HEU-free.

