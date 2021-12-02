Norway to Strengthen Cooperation with Russia in Arctic on Range of Issues - Ambassador

Norway intends to strengthen bilateral collaboration with Russia on a range of issues in the Arctic, including ocean management and climate change, Norwegian Ambassador to Russia Rune Resaland said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Norway intends to strengthen bilateral collaboration with Russia on a range of issues in the Arctic, including ocean management and climate change, Norwegian Ambassador to Russia Rune Resaland said on Thursday.

"We would like to further develop our traditionally good cooperation with Russia with emphasis on sustainable ocean management, marine resources, climate, coastal issues in the Barents Sea and in the Arctic," Resaland said at the Arctic: Today and the Future forum.

Norway's Arctic policy is well known and remains unchanged, with priorities being climate, environment and sustainable development, according to the diplomat.

"Norway's key priority is to make sure that that the Arctic remains an area characterized by cooperation and predictability.

In the Arctic Council the countries found a successful way of working together on issues of mutual interest," he said, noting Russia's commitment to these goals during its chairmanship in the Arctic Council in 2021-2023.

He stressed that communities in the Arctic depend on the ocean for food and work, so it is important for Oslo to strengthen cooperation within the Arctic Council on marine pollution, litter and microplastics. Given the catastrophic effects climate change has had on the Arctic, Resaland also called for an effective implementation of the Paris agreement and the Glasgow declaration.

"We look forward to work closely with the government of Russia in the Council and to draw upon the synergies of our many shared priorities when we take over the chairmanship of the Council in 2023," he concluded.