Norway to Support Earthquake-Hit Haiti Through UN Emergency Fund - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Norway will support Haiti devastated by the powerful earthquake via the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (UNCERF), the national Foreign Ministry said.

"Norway supports our partners in the #HaitiEarthquake response.

Through @UNCERF we contribute to healthcare, clean water, emergency shelter and sanitation for people affected by the disaster," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday, claiming the lives of nearly 2,000 people. It was soon followed by a tropical storm that brought a heavy downpour, hampering rescue and aid delivery efforts.