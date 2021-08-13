Norway to temporarily shut Kabul embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Norway will temporarily close its Kabul embassy and move all staff out of Afghanistan because of the worsening security situation, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday

"This also applies to locally employed Afghans with immediate family in Norway who wish it," Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide told a press conference.