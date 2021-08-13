UrduPoint.com

Norway To Temporarily Shut Kabul Embassy

Oslo, Norway, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Norway will temporarily close its Kabul embassy and move all staff out of Afghanistan because of the worsening security situation, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"This also applies to locally employed Afghans with immediate family in Norway who wish it," Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide told a press conference.

