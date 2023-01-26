UrduPoint.com

Norway To Train Ukrainian Medical Specialists, Snipers - Defense Ministry

Norway to Train Ukrainian Medical Specialists, Snipers - Defense Ministry

Norway will train Ukrainian medical specialists and snipers, the Norwegian Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that their training will begin this spring and last throughout the year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Norway will train Ukrainian medical specialists and snipers, the Norwegian Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that their training will begin this spring and last throughout the year.

"Norway will train Ukrainian soldiers as medical specialist, junior officers and snipers... The training of Ukrainian soldiers will happen in Norway. The plan is to start the training this spring and conduct several rounds throughout 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

Norway also plans to increase the number of its instructors in other international programs specializing in training Ukrainian soldiers, including Operation Interflex in the United Kingdom or the EU's training mission for Ukraine, the statement added.

Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there in late February 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Moscow has repeatedly condemned arms supplies to Kiev, saying they prevent peace talks and prolong the conflict. Russia has also warned that the increasing involvement of NATO in the hostilities may lead to a direct face-off.

