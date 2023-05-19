Norway, UK to Send Ukraine 3 RLS, 8 Long-Range Rocket Launchers - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Norway and the United Kingdom will transfer three radar stations (RLS) and eight long-range multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said on Thursday.

"Today we are confirming the delivery of long-range artillery and radars. Norway provides three Arthur artillery location radars and up to eight long-range rocket artillery of the MLRS type. The donations are made in close collaboration with the UK," Gram told a joint press conference with his UK counterpart, Ben Wallace, according to the government's statement.

Earlier in the day, Norway and the UK signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in the field of underwater security.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past several months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.