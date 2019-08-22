(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The Troika countries, comprising Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States, welcomed the appointment of Abdalla Hamdok as the prime minister of Sudan amid the creation of civilian-led authorities in the country.

"The Troika countries (United Kingdom, United States and Norway) congratulate Dr. Abdalla Hamdok on his appointment as prime minister by the Sovereign Council and welcome the extensive professional experience he brings to the role. We welcome this step in creating a civilian-led government. As Prime Minister Hamdok begins the process of selecting ministers and identifying the government's priorities, we look forward to working with Sudan's new institutions," the statement, published on the State Department website late on Wednesday, read.

It continued by noting the importance of the establishment of a civilian-led government for rebuilding a stable economy and creating the government and a constitution that respects human rights.

The Troika called on all Sudanese sides to hold dialogue for achieving these goals and outlined its commitment to supporting the civilian government in Sudan.

Hamdok, a renowned economist, was sworn in on Wednesday. His candidacy was put forward by the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change and approved by the outgoing Transitional Military Council (TMC) last week.

Moreover, on Wednesday, Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the TMC, was sworn in as the head of the Sovereign Council, which will replace the military-led organization. Nine other candidates, representing both the military and the opposition, have been sworn in as members of the new council, which will govern the country in the run-up to the next elections.

According to the constitutional declaration, which will be Sudan's main law for the three-year transition period, the Sovereign Council will comprise five members of the military and five civilian representatives, while one more member will be elected by the public.

A military official will head the council for the first 21 months, while a civilian official will lead the organization for the rest 18 months.

The TMC came to power after April's military overthrow of President Omar Bashir, which followed months of anti-government protests. However, the overthrow did not help end the demonstrations, during which the opposition forces called for the transfer of power to a civilian government.

In mid-July, the TMC and the opposition reached a power-sharing deal.