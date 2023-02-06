UrduPoint.com

Norway Unveils Five-year $7.3-bn Aid Package To Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Accused of being a war profiteer as prices for its gas have soared, Norway on Monday unveiled a major aid package for Ukraine and other countries affected by the conflict

Oslo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Accused of being a war profiteer as prices for its gas have soared, Norway on Monday unveiled a major aid package for Ukraine and other countries affected by the conflict.

The government proposed a five-year aid package to Ukraine worth 75 billion kroner ($7.

3 billion).

"We are proposing that Norway gives a binding and lasting contribution to Ukraine, over several years," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters.

"Ukraine should know that we stand by its side ... and Russia should understand that free and democratic countries are supporting Ukraine," he said.

