UrduPoint.com

Norway, US To Provide Ukraine With 2 NASAMS Air Defense Systems - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Norway, US to Provide Ukraine With 2 NASAMS Air Defense Systems - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Norway and the United States will provide Ukraine with two NASAMS ground-based air defense systems and train Ukrainian troops to operate them amid Kiev's repeated requests for additional military aid, the Norwegian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In cooperation with the United States, Norway will provide Ukraine with two NASAMS firing units. They will come in addition to the two firing units provided by the United States last fall," a statement read.

Norway's military will also train Ukrainian troops "in the maintenance and operation of the system," the Norwegian defense ministry added.

Earlier in the day, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which they discussed further assistance to Kiev. Oslo plans to provide Kiev with 75 billion kroner ($7 billion) from 2023-2027, including military aid, as part of a multi-year support program for Ukraine, the Norwegian government said.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

Firing NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Norway Oslo Kiev United States April From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.