Norway, US to Provide Ukraine With 2 NASAMS Air Defense Systems - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Norway and the United States will provide Ukraine with two NASAMS ground-based air defense systems and train Ukrainian troops to operate them amid Kiev's repeated requests for additional military aid, the Norwegian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In cooperation with the United States, Norway will provide Ukraine with two NASAMS firing units. They will come in addition to the two firing units provided by the United States last fall," a statement read.

Norway's military will also train Ukrainian troops "in the maintenance and operation of the system," the Norwegian defense ministry added.

Earlier in the day, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which they discussed further assistance to Kiev. Oslo plans to provide Kiev with 75 billion kroner ($7 billion) from 2023-2027, including military aid, as part of a multi-year support program for Ukraine, the Norwegian government said.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.