Norway Warns People Against Desecrating Holy Quran, Making Hate Speeches

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:49 PM

Norway warns people against desecrating Holy Quran, making hate speeches

A Norway police commissioner on Sunday warned people against desecrating the Holy Quran or making hate speeches, one day after an incident took place in Kristiansand

OSLO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) A Norway police commissioner on Sunday warned people against desecrating the Holy Quran or making hate speeches, one day after an incident took place in Kristiansand.According to the news agency, the remarks were made by a Norway police commissioner who said that everyone had the right to freedom of expression so long as it did not violate the law.He said that if the law was violated then police would interfere.Social media was set ablaze with praises on Friday for a 'Muslim hero' who interrupted an anti-Islam rally last week to stop another man from burning a copy of the Holy Quran in Norway.A scuffle broke out after the leader of the 'Stop Islamisation of Norway (SIAN)' rally, Lars Thorsen, tried to burn a copy of the holy book in the city of Kristiansand despite warnings from local police officials.In a video on social media, the 'Muslim hero' could be seen jumping into the barricaded circle to save the holy book from being desecrated.

The rally soon turned violent, after which police took Thorsen and his attackers into custody.The man who stopped Thorsen from burning the Holy Quran was being called Ilyas on social media, but his exact identity could not be ascertained.Pakistan and Turkey had both condemned the incident and called for respect of all religions.On Saturday, Islamabad summoned the ambassador of Norway to express its 'deep concern' over the incident."Pakistan's condemnation of this action was reiterated to the ambassador and it was underscored that such actions hurt the sentiments of 1.3 billion Muslims around the world, including those in Pakistan.

Furthermore, such actions could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression," read a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

