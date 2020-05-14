UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Wealth Fund Blacklists Global Resources, Energy Giants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:25 AM

Norway wealth fund blacklists global resources, energy giants

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, blacklisted 12 new companies Wednesday, including global mining and energy giants, for ethical and climate reasons

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, blacklisted 12 new companies Wednesday, including global mining and energy giants, for ethical and climate reasons.

The Bank of Norway said the fund, worth about $1.0 trillion, has divested from several major power companies, including mining companies Glencore and Anglo American, Germany's RWE, Australia's AGL Energy and South Africa's Sasol, citing their reliance on coal.

Last year, Norway's parliament tightened the fund's rules in order to further reduce its holdings in coal, one of the fossil fuels blamed for global warming.

The central bank, which oversees the fund, also announced it had placed several other companies -- Australia's BHP Group, US-based Vistra Energy, Italy's Enel and Germany's Uniper -- under observation, which could result in them being dropped as well.

In a separate statement, the central bank blacklisted seven companies for ethical reasons.

Four of them -- Canadian groups Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy and Imperial Oil -- were excluded because of their "unacceptable" greenhouse gas emissions.

This was the first time these criteria, which were added in 2016, were used by the fund and the move was welcomed by environmental groups.

"This was a necessary first step to remove some of the biggest climate offenders from the oil fund," Martin Norman of Greenpeace Norway said in a statement.

"We expect this to be the beginning of the end of Norwegian money being invested in companies that are obviously not going to be a part of the solution in the future," Norman said.

Brazil's Vale and Egypt's ElSewedy were blacklisted because they caused serious damage to the environment, it said.

In the case of Vale, a dam collapsed at one of its mines in January 2019, killing 270 people and releasing millions of tons of toxic mining waste.

Brazilian electricity firm Eletrobras was meanwhile cited for alleged violations of human rights of indigenous people during the construction of the Belo Monte power plant.

Meanwhile, two other companies -- US firm Aecom and Hong Kong-based Texwinca Holdings -- were removed from the blacklist.

The first is no longer involved in the manufacture of nuclear weapons and the second has liquidated a subsidiary accused of violating workers' rights.

Invested in more than 9,200 companies, the fund -- set up in 1990 to invest the state's oil and gas earnings -- now controls the equivalent of 1.5 percent of the world's stock market capitalisation.

Its investment decisions are consequently closely watched and often followed by other investors.

Related Topics

World Australia Electricity Parliament Egypt Nuclear Norway Oil Dam Bank Germany Norman Italy South Africa Canadian Natural Resources Money January Gas 2016 2019 Market From Agritech Limited Million

Recent Stories

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

14 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

59 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

1 hour ago

Deutsche Bank Suspects Saudi Arabia Deepened Oil C ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanese Finance Minister Satisfied With First Rou ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.