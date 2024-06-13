Open Menu

Norway Welcomes Chinese New Energy Vehicles: Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Norway high-quality development seminar, an activity of "China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) Never Ends" was held in China National Convention Center.

China-Norway cooperative opportunities in finance, AI, green energy, food trade, and health care

were discussed.

Henning Kristoffersen, Commercial Counselor of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Beijing and Head of Innovation Norway in China expressed Norway's willingness to continue to embrace Chinese new energy vehicles

in the seminar. This year marks the 70th anniversary of China-Norway diplomatic ties, highlighting cooperation in economy, science, technology and culture.

High quality development is a theme that resonates deeply with both China and Norway. We live in a challenging era marked by tension and conflicts. We face significant tasks that require international cooperation including our continued efforts to achieve a green transition and climate goals. The green transition is an area where we share important common interests, and we are both committed to promoting environmental affection and sustainable development, Henning Kristoffersen addressed the seminar.

It's reported by UK-based media on Wednesday that as of next month, the European Union will levy additional tariffs of as much as 38.1% on electric vehicles from China. EV is a very good example of the cooperation between Norway and China. Right now, the EU is considering putting extra tax on the Chinese EVs because they fear the competition.

In Norway, we do not have our domestic car production ourselves, so we don't fear the Chinese EVs.

They are welcome, Henning Kristoffersen said to CEN.

In recent years, increasingly more Chinese new energy vehicle makers including NIO, BYD, SAIC Motor, XPENG are gaining presence in the Norwegian market.

Norway is the most mature EV market in the world. In Norway all new passenger cars and light vans sold should be zero-emission by 2025. The purchasing power is very high, and there are strong incentives from the government to purchase EV units, An Ho, Country General Manager, NIO Norway talked about why NIO chose Norway as the very first market out of China in the seminar.

Data revealed from the seminar exhibits that China remains Norway's most important trading partner in Asia.

In 2023, the total value of exported goods from Norway to mainland China reached NOK37.5 billion, of which NOK8.5 billion was exported services.

From mainland China to Norway, the total value of imported goods was NOK114.1 billion, and the total value of imported services was NOK5.8 billion.

Norway has long been at the forefront of renewable energy production. Looking into the future, we are very far ahead when it comes to energy technologies. More than 90% of our own energy source is hydrogen. I think the green transition and green technologies are the biggest opportunities for future cooperation between Norway and China,  Henning Kristoffersen remarked.

